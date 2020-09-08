Charlottesville City Council votes to prohibit firearms on city property

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council Tuesday night unanimously voted to pass an ordinance aimed at keeping guns away from city owned public spaces and buildings.
This comes after a new state law was passed in Virginia giving localities more authority to ban firearms in public spaces.
Community members who spoke to council during public comment were split on whether or not the new gun restriction is a good idea.
“Some may say that the gun safety ordinance in front of council may be an infringement of our second amendment rights. I would point to a long history in our country of sensibly restricting open carry and public carry that dates back throughout our history” Sarah Hart, a community member, said.
“I don’t ask you to reconsider. I beg you not to rob me of my right to feel safe in my neighborhood, in my town, in my parks and anywhere I go” Tamon Smith said.
Council members did specify that the ordinance pertains to city parks and buildings where city sanctioned events and gatherings are taking place, and not city streets and neighborhoods.
City council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 21st.
