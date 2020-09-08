Charlottesville City Council approves mixed-use development at 218 West Market Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday night, Charlottesville City Council approved a proposed mixed-use development on West Market Street.
The special use permit allows a developer to build on the current site of The Artful Lodger, The Livery, and other businesses.
The existing buildings were once part of the historic Vinegar Hill neighborhood. They will be demolished to make way for the tower that will include 134 apartments.
Planners recommended approval of the permit.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.