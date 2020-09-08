Albemarle County plans for early in-person voting amidst COVID-19 pandemic

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - At its virtual meeting on Sept. 8, Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors discussed measures to ensure safety at in-person early voting locations.
Early in-person voting is scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 18, and will continue until Oct. 31. For older voters or disabled voters, the county is providing a “curbside” option.
On Election Day, the county shared it expects all 30 voting precinct polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The draft of the county’s election plan outlines a number of safety precautions to keep voters and poll workers safe from COVID-19. This includes sneeze guards on check-in tables and ballot tables, face shields and masks for all election workers, and disinfectant wipes.
All voters will be asked to wear masks, and if a voter does not have one, the county will provide a disposable mask.
The supervisors shared enthusiasm about the number of community members who have volunteered to be poll workers.
