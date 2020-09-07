Partnership brings internet to virtual learning center at Brooks Family YMCA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA is hosting a virtual learning center this school year, and thanks to a partnership with Ting Internet, students shouldn’t have any issues connecting to the internet.
“We felt it was very important that we were involved and donated the internet services for the center,” Ting Internet City Manager Kara Chandeysson said.
Chandeysson says Ting reached out to the Brooks Family YMCA, and the rest is history.
“So you’re getting 1,000 MG’s upload and download speed,” Chandeysson said. “We are thinking that this is going to be completely sufficient for the students here.”
Jessica Maslaney, the CEO for the Brooks Family YMCA, says this partnership is vital.
“To have the peace of mind that all those kids will have access and the bandwidth needed to log on at the right times and do the remote learning is priceless to us,” Maslaney said.
More than 100 kids are registered to be part of the virtual learning center designed to provide families with care for their elementary-aged children and help them complete their virtual school assignments.
“We heard from a lot of families that really just didn’t have any other options,” Maslaney said. “There are a lot of families that were just completely struggling to figure out what to do in this new environment with virtual learning.”
“Once we learned about it, we reached out to the YMCA,” Chandeysson said. “It’s just part of our history. It’s part of our culture here in Charlottesville.”
The virtual learning center is set to open Tuesday, September 8.
