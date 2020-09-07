Humidity to Increase along with Showers and Storms for the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant and dry stretch of days over the Labor Day weekend, we will quickly transition to more humid and unsettled days as we move ahead this week. High pressure over the region will start to move away and off the coast, more easterly winds will make for more humid conditions returning.
Wednesday more clouds and some occasional showers and a spotty storm. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Moisture from a an easterly wind and a stalled front off the coast and anther front approaching form the Ohio Valley will keep us with scattered showers and storms through the late week. It still appears a cold front close to the region will still keep us with a chance for a few more storms right through the weekend. Temperatures will be near or a little below average for the mid and late week, through the weekend.
In the far Eastern Atlantic there are now 2 Tropical Storms. Paulette and Rene, both of these storms are in a favorable environment for strengthening to hurricanes later this week, as they move westward. Its too early to know, if they will make it near the United States. We are currently in the peak month of the Hurricane Season and it has already been quite active.
Tonight: Mostly clear, pleasant. Some patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday: More humid and warmer. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, possible storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, few storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, humid. Few showers/storms. Highs low 80s.
