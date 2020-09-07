Humidity to Increase along with Showers and Storms for the Mid-Week

Wednesday more clouds and some occasional showers and a spotty storm. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Moisture from a an easterly wind and a stalled front off the coast and anther front approaching form the Ohio Valley will keep us with scattered showers and storms through the late week. It still appears a cold front close to the region will still keep us with a chance for a few more storms right through the weekend. Temperatures will be near or a little below average for the mid and late week, through the weekend.