Dry Weather For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our nice and dry weather pattern will continue on this Labor Day. Seasonable temperatures with low relative humidity and dew points.
High pressure begins to slide off to our east and this will allow for a more southerly and easterly wind flow from the Atlantic beginning Tuesday. Pumping in a more humid air mass.
Out next best shower chance will be Wednesday. Thursday will feature the best shower and thunder chance. The most rain may shift a little more south Friday and Saturday. A front near by Sunday will keep a shower and thunder risk in the forecast. Rainfall projections at this time look manageable. A half inch to inch and a half from Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures will be near or a little below average through the weekend.
Labor Day, Monday: Hazy sunshine, nice and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday overnight: Hazy starshine, pleasant overnight. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and becoming more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers developing from the east. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and downpour. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the 80s. Lows 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. The best rain risk may shift more to the south. Drier to the north. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy, mild with a shower and thunder chance. Highs n the upper 70s to lower 80s.
