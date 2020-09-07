Charlottesville City Market relocating drive-thru location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market has been operating a drive-thru market out of Darden Towe Park since June, but that will change very soon.
As Albemarle County prepares to host athletic activities in the park again, the market will be holding its drive-thru at Charlottesville High School beginning Saturday, September 12.
The drive-thru market allows customers to pre-order and pay online for their food keeping transactions as contactless as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charlottesville City Market is slated to be open for business from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
