Central Virginians celebrate Labor Day in area parks

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People all across Central Virginia got out and celebrated Labor Day today and NBC29 went out to Walnut Creek Park in southern Albemarle County and spoke with some people who were out enjoying the holiday.
Many people were out kayaking, fishing, and playing disc golf. The people we spoke with said the weather was beautiful and it was nice to get out of the house and celebrate the holiday.
“(I’m) Enjoying Labor Day with my son, my friends, throwing a little disc, playing a little disc golf,” disc golfer Gary Kriebel said,
“The weather is great today, it is nice and sunny, so it is a good day for fishing.” said Carrie Kramer
“Today we loaded up the kayak, grabbed a fishing pole and came on down,” Tressie Daniels, who was learning how to fly-fish, said.
