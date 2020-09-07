Boys & Girls Club to launch new learning center at Buford Middle School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is creating a new learning center at nearby Buford Middle School.
The idea is to provide students with tutoring and enrichment activities to complement their regular academic programs. Fifty students are expected to participate in the program.
Boys & Girls Clubs staff members say they hope to give students added academic support and help encourage them to pursue their interests.
“So often kids in the middle school years act like they want less support, but really they need more from families, from schools, from community agencies. And so, we want to provide the appropriate type of support. We want to be a good partner with the school system, and with families of our members to make sure we set our kids on the right track for a bright future,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce said.
Hiring for the leadership role at the new learning center is currently on-going. The center is expected to be open by October.
