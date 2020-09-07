Audiences turn out to local movie theaters despite coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Local movie theaters were back open for Labor Day, and theater managers say attendance is starting to look closer to normal again.
Audiences turned out at Regal Stonefield and Alamo Drafthouse to see “Tenet”, “The New Mutants” and other films, even though masks are required and capacity is limited with spaced out seating.
Management we spoke to at Alamo Drafthouse, which re-opened its doors 2 weeks ago, say they are steadily rebuilding their audience and despite coronavirus concerns, guests are thrilled to be back.
“They are extremely happy with what we’ve been doing, they stand behind the policies, they said it hasn’t affected their service, it hasn’t affected their experience, and they feel very secure and very safe,” James Sanford, creative manager at Alamo Drafthouse, said.
For those who want to be extra cautious, Alamo even has an option for theater goers to rent a private screening for $150.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.