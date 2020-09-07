Actions speak louder than words for UVA senior tight end Tony Poljan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will have a chance to add a new dimension to the offense this season, with the addition of tight end Tony Poljan.
But the game of football has always been about more than just the competition on the field for Poljan, as the grad transfer from Central Michigan has battled a speech impediment since he was young.
Poljan says, “I used to get made fun of, and whatnot, and there wasn’t an avenue I could express that, besides sports. So I would go out on the football field, or the (basketball) court, and it wouldn’t matter what people said, because I as always going to try harder.”
Poljan earned Division I offers in both football and basketball coming out of high school.
He began his college career as a quarterback at Central Michigan, before bulking up, and switching to tight end.
“I gained about 45 pounds in eight months,” says Poljan. “Looking back, it was a very good choice.”
UVA tight ends coach Ricky Brumfield says, “Tony has a skill set that he can do it all, as far as blocking, and run routes. I think his greatest attribute is football knowledge. Playing quarterback at Central Michigan, he understands defense, and what a defense will do.”
The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end says he’s still building chemistry with his new quarterback.
“Fun fact: I did not figure out Brennan was a lefty until about the third practice,” Poljan said, with a smile.
Poljan earned Second-Team All-Conference honors in his one, full season as a tight end, and he’s looking to continue making an impact with the Cavaliers this season.
“At the end of the day, actions speak louder than words,” says Poljan.
The Virginia football team will kickoff the season on September 19th at Virginia Tech.
