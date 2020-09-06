Dry Through Labor Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the nicest weather weekend for all in nearly three months! Dry air, low relative humidity and dew points. Comfortable weather conditions continue Sunday into Monday morning. Ragweed pollen will be elevated due to the cooler nights. You can give your A/C a break. Seasonable temperatures Sunday. The breeze will turn more to the south on Labor Day. This will start to increase the humidity a bit.