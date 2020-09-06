Charlottesville Women’s 4 Miler is held with social distancing guidelines in place

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The course of the Charlottesville Women’s 4 Miler may look a little different this year, but the reason people participate, remains the same.
“Everyone has someone that’s been affected by breast cancer,” participant Sue Smith said. “My mom had it My grandmother had it, and friends of ours in the community so it touches everyone and so, yeah, it’s definitely close to me.”
“My mother was, was a breast cancer, victim, as well as other members of our family and lots of friends,” particpant Jennifer Cornell added. “I think it’s just really important to support the UVA Breast Cancer Center.”
For 38 years, the Charlottesville Women’s 4 miler has been run and walked by thousands of women. This year, there was uncertainty around if it was going to happen due to the pandemic.
“We set up in a safe way that everyone feels together but they are physically safe and apart,” organizer of the race Mark Lorenzoni said. Lorenzoni said he knew it was important to the community but says he didn’t realize the impact it had on people until the first day of the race.
“I realized so many people had that testimonial saying, ’I would have died if they didn’t have this event, it means so much to me spiritually because their fight with breast cancer or a family member or a friend,’” he explained.
This year the 4 Miler is supporting four causes: the UVA Breast Cancer Center, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the Legal Aid Justice Center, and Foxfield, where the race is being run on grass for the first time.
