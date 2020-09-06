CATEC moves “Culinary Commons” project into next phase

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center’s (CATEC) “Culinary Commons,” project has now entered the next phase thanks to some help from some community partners.
On United Way’s Day of Caring, volunteers from Mangement Services Corporation helped provide some upgrades to the garden. The project was initially supposed to be completed by students but the pandemic caused those plans to change.
“The whole goal of the culinary commons is for our students to understand where their food comes from and for them to have the opportunity to harvest food and take it into the kitchen and cook with it,” CATEC Director Stephanie Carter said.
In the future, CATEC hopes to be able to add composting, fertilization, pest control, biodiversity and water conservation into the program.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.