Another Cool Night. Nice Labor Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another comfortable and cool overnight with lows in the 50s under clear skies. Labor Day Monday is nice and dry as well. High pressure over the region will start to move away by Monday evening, allowing for the return of more humid conditions as we start Tuesday and turning much warmer.
Winds turning more out of the east will bring more clouds, higher humidity and some showers and storms by Wednesday. The mid and late week and into next weekend will feature daily chances for showers and storms. Daytime highs for most in the low 80s.
In the tropics, some tropical waves moving across the Atlantic will become more favorable for organizing into depressions and storms this week.
Tonight: Clear, comfortable and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Labor Day, Monday: Sunshine and remaining dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: More humid and warmer. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, few storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, few storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.
