Stellar Weather Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front has moved off to our southeast. This has allowed for a very pleasant air mass to take us through the Labor Day weekend. Finally, a nice change ahead and a dry weekend, as cooler, less humid conditions have arrived. Saturday and Sunday highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Morning lows in the 50s. Labor Day Monday more seasonable in the mid 80s. Currently, by the middle and end of next week, more showers and even thunder will return. Watching for an easterly flow from the Atlantic by Wednesday. Along with cold front by Friday. Those two weather features will keep our weather unsettled mid to late next week. Forecast models show anywhere from a half inch, to more than an inch of rainfall from Wednesday through next Friday.