Pro Re Nata Brewery holds beer release honoring Special Olympian employee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve visited Pro Re Nata Brewery in Crozet, you’ve likely seen Shannon Flanagan in action. She has worked at the brewery for the last few years.
On September 5, the brewery held a new beer release for a beer inspired by her.
“Going for Gold,” is the name of the newly released beer. Flanagan helped with the brewing process from the beginning and says the brewery is like her second home.
“This place is so special and I’ve been coming out here ever since it opened and I love it here and it’s like a second home to me,” Flanagan said.
Now 27 years old, Flanagan says has been competing in the Special Olympics since she was eight in many sports including basketball, volleyball, skiing and swimming but says basketball is her favorite.
PRO RE NATA PRESS RELEASE --- 09/05/2020
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Shannon Flanagan inspires Pro Re Nata “Game Changer Gold” craft brew.
Hard work isn’t what she does. Hard work is who she is!
Shannon Flanagan (“Shan Flan”) is one of Pro Re Nata’s key players at the brewery. She is someone you have surely seen hustling to help, and focused on guest comfort and safety, and, when things are in control, she’ll take a minute to stop and chat. What you might not know is that Shannon has been carving up the mountains and swimming her way to olympic gold for the Virginia Special Olympics since she was eight.
In celebration of Shannon’s passion for service, and gritty determination to always be the best at whatever she does, Pro Re Nata, is launching, “Game Changer Gold” a special draft brew made in her honor.
“I am a “Brew Buddy” with Brad and Erik at PRN. They are the coolest and Brad let me be part of brewing the new Game Changer Gold on the very first day. There are a lot of steps and he explained and let me be part of each step! It is really special that they let me do this and the beer is REALLY GOOD, try it,” Shannon declares.
Head Brewmaster, Brad Hulewicz explains a little more: “Game Changer Gold is a light straw-hued Belgian wit beer with subtle additions of toasted coconut and juicy pineapple. This easy-drinking tropical libation is a game changer, and she inspires all of us here at Pro Re Nata!
“Game Changer” perfectly describes Shannon: “I have been with my Special Olympics family since I was 8. I work hard with my Area 3 volleyball, basketball and swim teams. I was SO lucky to compete with the Colorado Special Olympics Ski Team last year thanks to my cool sisters. My next goal is to qualify to compete for Virginia in one of my sports at the USA Special Olympic Games next year. Wish me and all of my Special Olympic Area 3 teams luck!”
Celebrate the “Game Changer” launch in the Main Taproom on Saturday, September 5th, at Pro Re Nata, in Crozet, from 1 to 3pm. One dollar of every draft sale will be donated to Area 3 special athletes.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.