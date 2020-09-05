Parents drop off students at UVA feeling confident in school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are looking a little more normal at the University of Virginia as students return to Grounds this weekend.
Move-in began September 4 and will be continuing in designated time slots throughout Labor Day weekend. As parents move their children in, many on Grounds for the first time, they say they’re excited for the new academic year, even if it won’t be what they expected. As they move in their first-year student, parents Kelly and Doug Jackson say they trust in UVA’s COVID-19 mitigation plans to keep students safe.
“We’re very excited, The school’s taken great precautions. We feel like they’ve got a good plan and we’re not worried at all,” Kelly Jackson said.
The Jacksons said they’re reminding their student to be safe and smart while away from home, and are encouraging parents to have faith in their students to do the right thing. The first day of in-person instruction will be September 8, 2020.
