Labor Day Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the nicest weather weekend for all in nearly three months! Dry air, low relative humidity and dew points. Comfortable weather conditions overnight, Sunday into Monday morning. Ragweed pollen will be elevated from the cooler nights. You can give your A/C a break. Seasonable temperatures Sunday. The breeze will turn more to the southeast on Labor Day. This will start to increase the humidity a bit.