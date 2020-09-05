Labor Day Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the nicest weather weekend for all in nearly three months! Dry air, low relative humidity and dew points. Comfortable weather conditions overnight, Sunday into Monday morning. Ragweed pollen will be elevated from the cooler nights. You can give your A/C a break. Seasonable temperatures Sunday. The breeze will turn more to the southeast on Labor Day. This will start to increase the humidity a bit.
Turning more muggy on Tuesday with hotter temperatures.
An easterly, onshore wind flow from the Atlantic will increase our clouds and rain chances. The weather pattern becomes more wet and unsettled Wednesday through at least Saturday of next week. Many areas getting more than an inch of rainfall.
Saturday overnight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Lows in the 50s. A little patchy fog possible by dawn.
Sunday: Sunshine, nice and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night: Clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s.
Labor Day, Monday: Sunshine and remaining dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: More humid and hotter. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 80s.
