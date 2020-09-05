Businesses near UVA see surge in customers as students return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the Corner near the University of Virginia are welcoming back students as they return, some of them opening their doors for the first time in months, but they’re doing so with precautions.
“We’re just hungry for this business right now, so this is good for us,” Take It Away Manager John Allietta said.
Students and their families are coming back to Charlottesville pack the streets, ready to spend money, and Allietta said it’s just what the business needs.
“We were closed for four and a half months and we just reopened three weeks ago, so this is great. This is some needed infusion,” Allietta explained.
Even with a surge in customers, no one can actually enter the building because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We get everything, bring it out to you here at the sidewalk or across the street,” Allietta said.
Grit Coffee was also closed for awhile, but it expects to see an influx of customers, even when they’re not open.
“Students will end up coming to Grit at all times even when we’re not open just to sit in our outdoor spaces because it kind of gives them that vibe of they’re studying and this is when they’re focusing,” said Colton Wardle, a barista at Grit.
Although Grit relies on students for much of its business, it doesn’t plan on bringing people inside anytime soon.
“Because we’re part of the University community, we do not want to have indoor seating because we’re worried that students might not abide all the time or that it would get so busy if we let students sit in here that there would be no possible way of us keeping it safe,” Wardle said.
Even though many of the businesses won’t look the same as they did last school year because of COVID-19 guidelines, they’re encouraging students to come in a shop.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.