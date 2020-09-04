Waynesboro’s Bloomaker announces new facility expansion

WAYNSBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Bloomaker in Waynesboro broke ground Friday, September 4, on an expansion of its facility.
The company says it ships 14 million tulip bulbs, nearly 1.5 million amaryllis bulbs, and 500,000 hyacinth bulbs from its headquarters in Waynesboro each year.
With a significant increase in amaryllis sales in the past five years, a 22,000 square-foot warehouse will be developed this year. An additional 40,000 square-foot facility is also planned to be build sometime in the near future.
Bloomaker employs more than 100 part-time seasonal workers. With the expansion comes opportunity to employ more local workers.
“As we expand, everybody expands. That means there will be more jobs for local people, Bloomaker General Manager Paul Gabb said. “You know, we are going through a COVID-19 situation, and it’s very important to us. We’re seeing the consumers out there appreciating flowers more than perhaps they did in the past. They do regarded it somewhat as an essential: People want to brighten up their homes, they want to feel what normal life used to be.”
Gabb says the company anticipate having the new warehouse to be ready by either the middle of November, or early December.
