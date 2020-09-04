Waynesboro’s Bloomaker announces new facility expansion

“As we expand, everybody expands. That means there will be more jobs for local people, Bloomaker General Manager Paul Gabb said. “You know, we are going through a COVID-19 situation, and it’s very important to us. We’re seeing the consumers out there appreciating flowers more than perhaps they did in the past. They do regarded it somewhat as an essential: People want to brighten up their homes, they want to feel what normal life used to be.”