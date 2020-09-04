UVA Football picked 9th in ACC Preseason Poll; Hokies predicted to finish 5th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team has been picked to finish 9th in the preseason ACC Media Poll, while Virginia Tech is predicted to finish 5th.
UVA won the Coastal Division championship last season, but the league will not use divisions this year.
The ACC has a 15-team conference in 2020, with the one-year addition of Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish were picked to finish in second place in the preseason poll, while Clemson is the overwhelming favorite, with 132 out of 134 first place votes.
Tigers’ junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the Preseason ACC Player of the Year.
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby was named First Team All-ACC on defense.
