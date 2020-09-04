T. G. I. FRIDAY !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Think of Today as a day of transition. As we go from hot and humid to cooler and refreshing. We are tracking a cold front that is heading east. Hot and humid ahead of the front. A scattered storm is possible later this afternoon into this evening. Behind the front a northwest flow will begin to cool conditions Tonight. The holiday Weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine seasonal temperatures, and comfortable humidity. Have a great and safe day !