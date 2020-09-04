T. G. I. FRIDAY !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Think of Today as a day of transition. As we go from hot and humid to cooler and refreshing. We are tracking a cold front that is heading east. Hot and humid ahead of the front. A scattered storm is possible later this afternoon into this evening. Behind the front a northwest flow will begin to cool conditions Tonight. The holiday Weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine seasonal temperatures, and comfortable humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening t-storm, clearing and cooler, Low: around 60
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy , showers and storms, High: low 80s,,,Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.