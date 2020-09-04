Senior Alert issued for 74-year-old Maryland man

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Md. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 74-year-old man in Maryland.
Ellsworth Scott was last seen on Sept. 3 leaving his apartment driving a blue 2004 Hyundai Sante Fe with the license plate: UYP8387.
Scott was last seen wearing glasses, a burgundy long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Adidas shoes.
Police say it is unknown what his direction of travel is.
According to police, Scott suffers from cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts should contact the Prince George’s County, Maryland Police Department at 301-352-1200.
