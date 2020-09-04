Police investigating attempted burglary of Albemarle Co. business

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary that reportedly happened early Friday morning.
ACPD says two men tried to break the front door of the Bellair Market on Ivy Road with a rock around 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 4. Police say this is the third time in two weeks somebody targeted the business.
Additionally, three people also tried to break into the same market back on August 27. The following day, police say two people broke the door and stole several items.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-400.
