One More Storm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front that will cause one more scattered shower and thunderstorm chance though early this evening. Ahead of the front, it will remain very warm and humid through early this evening. Once the front moves southeast overnight, a more pleasant and early fall-like air mass will arrive just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend!
Less humid and dry Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day, Monday. Temperatures near or a little below average.
Becoming more humid by next Tuesday. Watching the progress of an easterly, onshore wind flow mid to late next week with increased rain chances.
Through Friday evening: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance for a passing shower/thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday overnight: Becoming pleasant. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s by dawn.
Saturday and Sunday: Sunshine, great and dry! The nicest weather weekend in at least a couple month. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s. Patchy fog by dawn.
Labor Day, Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s at this time. Lows in the 60s.
