Fire investigation underway at Summers Market in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are investigating a fire at an Albemarle County market.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a structure fire at Summers Market around 1:38 a.m. Friday, September 4. They reported the building at the corner of Rio Road and Earlysville Road was engulfed in smoke.
The business was closed at the time and no one was reported injured.
Owner Mike Summers told NBC29 he believes someone broke into the store, stole some items, and set the fire to cover their tracks.
Summers did not yet have any estimates of damages caused by the fire.
