Community emergency response training offered online for the first time due to COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in 10 years, Albemarle County’s Community Emergency Response Team is teaching life-saving skills from a computer screen.
“It’s easy, it’s fun, it’s really informative, and it really will impact your life and make things easier when disasters come our way,” said Maribel Street, the program’s lead instructor.
Street says the virtual training program helps people prepare and respond to natural disasters and safety threats. The free program is divided into two different levels and includes live Zoom instruction and self-paced modules.
“There’s literally a disaster that happened and they show you a scene - there’s down wires, there’s a house on fire, things like that - and you have to kind of figure out what’s first priority to do what we call triage,” Street said.
Simulations that mimic a natural disaster or health emergency are meant to be as realistic as possible.
“So you say, OK, someone’s in a burning building, we can see that so you might go and help them first or call 911 first and then you see down power lines so you assess the situation and you decide, you know, what’s the right move to make based on your training in the program,” Street said.
She said you can never be too prepared, especially for inclement weather like tornadoes or flooding.
“In 2018, we actually had floods in the Ivy area, and over 500 homes were impacted that aren’t even technically really in a flood zone. So it’s very possible that you could be impacted by something that you didn’t necessarily know was on your radar,” Street said.
More than 1,500 people have gone through the program since it started nearly a decade ago. Roughly 500 people who complete the course volunteered with the Community Emergency Response Team.
Street says she expects to see many new faces in the program, due to its flexibility and the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.
“Obviously with our COVID environment, people are really starting to see the gaps that they might have in their plans, thinking they were super ready for any emergency that came their way, and they’re realizing that might not be the truth. So this is a real opportunity to kind of fill in some of those gaps.”
