Cavaliers add 11th game, will host Abilene Christian on November 21st

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team finalized its schedule on Friday, with the addition of Abilene Christian.
UVA will host the Wildcats on November 21st at Scott Stadium.
The Cavaliers had been the only team in the ACC without a non-conference game, after VMI canceled its fall sports season.
The ACC is playing ten conference games, plus one non-conference game in 2020, due to COVID-19.
ACU has been an FCS-level team since 2013, and they play in the Southland Conference.
Abilene Christian has five games on its schedule in 2020, as they also face UTEP, Army, West Texas, and NAIA-school Arizona Christian.
Virginia will kickoff the season on September 19th at Virginia Tech.
