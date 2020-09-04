Beautiful, Less Humid Labor Day Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is pushing off to our southeast tonight and a very pleasant air mass will follow to take us through the Labor Day weekend. Finally, a nice change ahead and a dry weekend, as cooler, less humid conditions arrive. Saturday and Sunday highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Morning lows in the 50s. Labor Day Monday more seasonable in the mid 80s. Currently, by the middle and end of next week, more storms to make a return.
Tonight: Clearing, pleasant. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s by dawn.
Saturday and Sunday: Sunshine, nice, low humidity. The nicest weather weekend in at least a couple month. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s. Patchy fog by dawn.
Labor Day, Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs mid 80s.Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs mid 80s.Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, chance of showers/storms. Highs near 80.
