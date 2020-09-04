Beautiful, Less Humid Labor Day Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is pushing off to our southeast tonight and a very pleasant air mass will follow to take us through the Labor Day weekend. Finally, a nice change ahead and a dry weekend, as cooler, less humid conditions arrive. Saturday and Sunday highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Morning lows in the 50s. Labor Day Monday more seasonable in the mid 80s. Currently, by the middle and end of next week, more storms to make a return.