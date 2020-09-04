ACC releases schedules for Olympic sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With one week until the start of the regular season, the Atlantic Coast Conference released the schedules for soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and cross country on Friday.
The Virginia men’s soccer team will play six matches in 2020, as well as two exhibitions.
The Cavaliers will be home for matches against Louisville (Oct. 9), Pittsburgh (Oct. 16) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 6), and they will travel for road matches at Virginia Tech (Oct. 2), Notre Dame (Oct. 23), and Syracuse (Oct. 30).
The two exhibition matches at Klöckner Stadium are slated for Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. against Clemson and Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. against Syracuse.
The UVA women’s soccer team will open the season at home against Virginia Tech on September 12th.
Home matches include Pittsburgh (Oct. 1), Miami (Oct. 4), Louisville (Oct. 15) and Florida State (Oct. 18).
Road matches will be at Duke (Sept. 17), Clemson (Sept. 20), Virginia Tech (Sept. 25), North Carolina (Oct. 8), Boston College (Oct. 29) and Syracuse (Nov. 1).
The two matches against Virginia Tech and the road contest at North Carolina are designated as non-conference games.
The Virginia field hockey team will play six home games at Turf Field, playing weekend double headers against Wake Forest (Sept. 26-27), Syracuse (Oct. 2 and 4) and Louisville (Oct. 23-24).
They will travel to play a doubleheader at North Carolina (Oct. 11-12) and single games at Boston College (Oct. 18) and Duke (Oct. 31).
Only six of the ten games will be considered ACC matches, as the games against Wake Forest, Syracuse, North Carolina, and Louisville do not count in the conference standings.
The UVA volleyball team will play eight matches, beginning on October 2nd at home against Duke.
The Cavaliers will play the Blue Devils again on October 3rd, followed by four-straight matches on the road, with North Carolina on October 9 & 11, and Virginia Tech on October 16 & 18.
UVA closes the fall season with two matches at home against NC State on October 23 & 24.
The Virginia cross country teams will run in four competitions, including the ACC Championships.
The ’Hoos will open the season at home on September 25th with the Virginia Invite, before traveling for a meet hosted by NC State at WakeMed Soccer Park on October 7th.
UVA will return home on October 16th for the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational, and the ACC Championships will be held on October 30th in Cary, N.C.
