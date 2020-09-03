Waynesboro Salvation Army providing childcare during pandemic

The Center is one of a dozen in the region that The Salvation Army is funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s burden on families not equipped to support virtual learning in their home. “From the start of the pandemic, we have responded to needs in our community, increasing our food pantry distributions, providing meals, and offering rental and utility assistance. With school moving to an online platform, many families cannot support their children with access to needed technology. Other families are impacted because they need to work outside the home and cannot leave the children home alone,” said Lt. Rachel Pruitt.