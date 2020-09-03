Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Asthma: Signs, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

It’s likely you, or someone you know, suffers from asthma.
“Asthma is an inflammatory disease of the airway. It results in airway obstruction and increased mucus production,” said Dr. Kevin Fussell, a pulmonologist with Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical and Surgical Associates.
Dr. Fussell says people can suffer from asthma at any age. Symptoms present different thought in everyone.
“You get wheezing, coughing, congestion, and increasing shortness of breath,” he stated.
For some, it might be a simple cough. For others, it may present as subtle chest tightness.
Once detected, medication can be given to help them get the problem under control. “The treatment that we have is designed at decreasing the inflammation in the airways. We’re using inhalers that deliver medication to the airway,” noted Dr. Fussell.
While not smoking and minimizing your exposure of pollutants can certainly be beneficial, there’s unfortunately not one great way to work to make sure you never experience asthma.
“Asthma is a very complicated disease that is an interplay between your environment, your genetics, smoking, viral infections, all those kinds of things, so there’s not one simple thing you can do, and it’s very likely there’s nothing you can do to prevent it from happening,” said Dr. Fussell.
For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA.
