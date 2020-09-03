Redhill Elementary School handing out learning kits

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Redhill Elementary School in Albemarle County was busy handing out learning kits to students as they prepare for a new school year affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Families drove up to the school Thursday, September 3, to receive the learning kits. These kits include such things as alphabet boards for language arts, jump ropes and ball for physical education, number cards for math, and musical instruments.
“The teachers have really given a lot of thought to what students would need to have at home in order to make the learning as interactive as possible,” Redhill Elementary School Principal Nancy McCullen said.
Tablets were given to kindergarten through second grade students, while 3rd-5th graders received laptops . WiFi hotspots are also available if needed.
Families who weren’t able to make it to Thursday’s event will be able to pick up kits at the school til the first day of classes on September 8.
