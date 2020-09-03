Rapidan Service Authority to continue services for those unable to pay through September

Greene County, Va. (WVIR) - The Rapidan Service Authority says it won’t shut off water for people who are not able to pay their bills through the end of September.
Board members agreed not to suspend services for non-payments and waive late and disconnection fees to help struggling customers due to COVID-19.
More than $70,000 collectively is owed for continued services, and some residents owe hundreds of dollars in unpaid service fees.
General Manager Tim Clemons says the Rapidan Service Authority is looking to set up payment plans to help out.
”When the board decides or when the decision is made to begin enacting those fees again, hopefully those people that have either been unable or just have not been able to pay during this time will have reached out to us and worked out a payment arrangement plan so that they could stay current with their bill and then pay some extra each month so they could get caught up,” Clemons said.
The board hopes to create a more solidified payment plan at its next meeting September 17, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.