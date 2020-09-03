Program seeks to help out small Madison Co. businesses with COVID-19 expenses.

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Madison County is offering grants to local small businesses for COVID-19 relief through the Madison Cares Business Recovery Grant program. The program is funded using federal CARES Act Funds that have been provided to the county.
Grant amounts are based on size, and are available to all companies in the county with 50 or less full-time employees.
The grant money can be used to cover any expenses related to coronavirus, such as rent, PPE supplies, payroll, or any equipment used to create or upgrade a websites for e-commerce.
Tracey Gardner, director of economic development and tourism for the county, says they have received many requests for the program and that they are happy to help local businesses and put money back into the economy.
“It’s a desperately needed program. Our businesses have been very innovative, but they need help. So I was happy our board of supervisors decided to fund the program,” Gardener said.
The deadline for applying to the program is September 11th. You can find the application at their website.
