Police: Virginia woman fatally shot herself in patrol SUV

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a woman who authorities say fatally shot herself while being transported to a mental hospital in a patrol vehicle.
State police Sgt. Brent Coffey told the Free Lance-Star the incident happened as a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s cruiser was leaving a Fredericksburg hospital early Monday morning, taking a 30-year-old woman to Western State Hospital.
Neither deputy in the front seats was injured. An autopsy will be conducted.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)