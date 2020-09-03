Plane crash in Shenandoah National Park results in fatality

LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - Officials with Shenandoah National Park (SNP) say they found a man’s body in the wreckage of a Piper PA-20 airplane.
SNP Communications Center received a report at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, that the wreckage of a plane had been found roughly 0.75 mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive.
Shenandoah National Park announced Thursday, September 3, that the Buck Hollow Trail - including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5 - and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice.
The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident.
