Mother of Jay Shifflett honors her son, seeks answers on 5th anniversary of his murder

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, September 3, marks the fifth anniversary of Jason Lee “Jay” Shifflett’s murder in Charlottesville. His mother, Robin Bryant, held a press conference at her home in Fluvanna County to mark the occasion.
During the press conference, Bryant expressed her displeasure with the Charlottesville Police Department and with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in the handling of the investigation into her son’s murder. She says she has been constantly meeting with detectives from Charlottesville and all of the city’s police chiefs during the past five years about her son’s case.
Shifflett was fatally shot in his home on September 3, 2015. To date, no one has been arrested in the case.
Bryant says she will never give up until those who were responsible for his death are apprehended and brought to justice.
“I’m not going anywhere. I will see justice for my son. So the Charlottesville Police Department might as well get off their butts and get the job done. Because they are going to put up with me until they do,” the mother said.
The Charlottesville Police Department posted a message on Facebook on Thursday, asking for people who had any information in the case to come forward and to either contact them or Crime Stoppers.
09/03/2020 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
Today marks the fifth anniversary of the murder of Jason Lee “Jay” Shifflett. Jay was murdered in the early morning hours of September 3, 2015, during a home invasion robbery at his residence in the 1500 block of Carlton Avenue.
An eyewitness described three masked intruders, one of which demanded money and then shot Jay at close range. All three fled the scene and possibly entering a white SUV of unknown make and model.
Over the course of the past five years, detectives have interviewed numerous individuals who have provided extensive information and leads. While their cooperation is greatly appreciated, it has not led to an arrest.
Detectives are convinced there are other individuals who have information that will aid in solving this murder. For the sake of his family, we ask them to be courageous and to come forward with any information that will finally deliver justice for Jay Shifflett.
Jay Shifflett was a beloved son, brother, and father who is survived by family and friends who desperately seek answers to his senseless murder.
Anyone with information regarding Jay’s homicide is encouraged to call Det. Sgt. Ronald Stayments of the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
