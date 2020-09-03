JMRL now offering books from UVA library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library (JMRL) has teamed up with the University of Virginia to make more books available to the public.
UVA Library’s entire circulation collection will be available to check out through JMRL at no extra charge. This is the first time since March that JMRL has been able to offer any type of inter library loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Checking out a book from UVA will be done through JMRL’s website in the same manner as checking out a book from JMRL’s circulation.
JMRL Director David Plunkett says the new program will be a boon for everyone, especially parents and students.
“It’s a way to really increase what we have available to our patrons. More than double it by adding to the universities catalog,” Plunkett said.
Plunkett says material ordered from the University of Virginia will usually take about a week to get to JMRL once a request is put in, but he says it will be worth the wait.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.