10 is safer than 11; Bronco Mendenhall prefers not to add a non-conference game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall was named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy on Thursday.
The trophy celebrates success on the field, while also recognizing the importance of, ’Scholarship, Leadership, and Integrity.’
Mendenhall has been focused on coronavirus prevention throughout fall camp.
The UVAA Athletic Department has not had a positive test in over a month, but the Cavaliers now face their toughest test, with the return of the general student population.
Mendenhall says, “Much like going from practice, to a game, you see if there’s any slippage, from your habits at practice, to performing in a game. We’ll see how much our habits hold, and now that it’s for real, and outside the fortress, or outside the bubble, those habits, that’s where our security is.”
Mendenhall says the best motivation for his players to continue following protocol is right at the top of the schedule.
“Really helpful, that it’s not only Virginia Tech, but then Clemson, which is the back end of last year, now moved to the front end of this year, and those memories are still really fresh,” says Mendenhall. “I’m not sure what could be more helpful than that.”
The game against the Hokies became the season opener, after VMI canceled its fall sports season.
UVA is currently the only ACC school without a non-conference opponent on its schedule.
“I would prefer it remain that way, because I think ten is safer than eleven, in terms of games,” says Mendenhall. “That’s just a matter-of-fact statement. But it’s been made pretty clear to me that the ACC would like us to have a plus-one, so there are options being pursued. We could announce a plus-one, and that’s in the works, but if you ask me what I would like to do, ten is safer than eleven.”
Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the season on September 19th against the Hokies in Blacksburg.
At Scott Stadium, Mike Shiers, NBC 29 sports.
