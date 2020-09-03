Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple of fronts will keep us unsettled Today. Thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon into tonight. Some storms that do develop can cause heavy rain, gusty wind and a isolated tornado. Conditions will begin to dry Tonight. Meanwhile, a Canadian high pressure will build in, lowering humidity and cooling temperatures. Get ready for an outstanding holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, risk of storms, High: around 90
Tonight: Evening storms, then partly cloudy, Low: around 70
Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
