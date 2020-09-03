Hot and humid

Improving holiday Weekend

By David Rogers | September 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 8:01 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple of fronts will keep us unsettled Today. Thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon into tonight. Some storms that do develop can cause heavy rain, gusty wind and a isolated tornado. Conditions will begin to dry Tonight. Meanwhile, a Canadian high pressure will build in, lowering humidity and cooling temperatures. Get ready for an outstanding holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, risk of storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening storms, then partly cloudy, Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

