Greene Co. teacher enters district with a ’rockstar’ title

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sharon Gregory, Greene County’s new adaptive physical education teacher, is entering the district with a title recently added to her resume.
“Teaching adaptive PE gave me an opportunity to expose my kids to lifelong skills,” Gregory said.
Gregory has been helping special education students reach their goals for 34 years.
“I help them to have better success in general education, to work with them one-on-one to master the skills to be able to be successful in those class settings,” Gregory said.
Gregory says it’s crucial for her students to be exposed to all types of sports, because it boosts their morale and self-esteem.
“I wanted to find a way to incorporate them and that sense of belonging, and not be that kid on the side that can’t play tag because you’re using a walker,” Gregory said.
Gregory has been teaching her students tennis in her classes through the USTA’s Net Generation School Program, a free resource providing physical education teachers with a tennis curriculum, lower bouncing balls, barrier tape, chalk, and kids sized tennis racquets.
The USTA heard about Gregory’s story, and is now honoring her commitment and passion for teaching. They named her the USTA Mid-Atlantic Rockstar Teacher of the Year 2020.
“She’s been such a champion for the benefits of having tennis in school, and what you can help kids with throughout their day and throughout their learning,” USTA Market Director Lauren Hoffman said. “When things transitioned quickly to virtual learning, she was able to keep her students engaged through activities that were part of the curriculum, but could be done at home.”
Michelle Boyd worked closely with Gregory at the Piedmont Regional Educational Program (PREP) for two year and says Greene County students are lucky to work with her this year.
“Greene has definitely gained a gem and a jewel. I know that she’s wanting to do great things for children,” Boyd said.
Rallying her students together to reach new heights is what Gregory is always trying to achieve.
“I love the aha moments. When we’re trying to learn how to ride a bike for the first time, or we’re learning tennis skills, that they see their peers playing baseball. Truly an inclusive atmosphere, that’s what I strive for,” Gregory said.
Gregory also says that her goal for the school year is to continue making sports accessible to everyone.
