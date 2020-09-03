Eye to the sky

Outstanding Weekend !

By David Rogers | September 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 12:35 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid for the rest of the day. An approaching disturbance to our west will cause showers and storms later Today into this evening...Heavy rain, gusty wind, hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Conditions will settle down Tonight. Another cold front is expected to move through Friday. Stray showers will be possible but more significantly an impressive cooling trend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, risk of storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening storms, Clearing with fog, Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

