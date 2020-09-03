Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid for the rest of the day. An approaching disturbance to our west will cause showers and storms later Today into this evening...Heavy rain, gusty wind, hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Conditions will settle down Tonight. Another cold front is expected to move through Friday. Stray showers will be possible but more significantly an impressive cooling trend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, risk of storms, High: around 90
Tonight: Evening storms, Clearing with fog, Low: around 70
Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
