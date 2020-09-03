Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid for the rest of the day. An approaching disturbance to our west will cause showers and storms later Today into this evening...Heavy rain, gusty wind, hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Conditions will settle down Tonight. Another cold front is expected to move through Friday. Stray showers will be possible but more significantly an impressive cooling trend. Have a great and safe day !