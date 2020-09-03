Edgecomb’s to close its doors for good after decades of serving Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Longtime, family-owned Edgecomb’s Imported Auto says it will be closing permanently by the end of September.
Gary and Betsy Edgecomb started the automotive service and sales business at a gas station on Pantops Mountain in 1979, but have since moved to Avon Street Extended.
Daughter Nikki Edgecomb says with the economy suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, revenue has simply not kept up with expenses. Combined with changes in the industry that favor much larger operations, the family has decided it was time to close the doors for good.
“The nail in the coffin was covid. Our business slumped back in March when covid hit, and we did take advantage of some of the government programs, but they simply weren’t enough for us to keep enough cash flow to be able to continue paying our employees and our vendors,” Nikki Edgecomb said.
The Edgecomb family wishes to thank its loyal customers for all the years with them.
No new appointments for service will be taken, except for warranty work. Virginia State Inspections will cease after September 11.
Customers who have repairs scheduled, as well as those with service contracts or credits, are being notified via phone call and/or email.
Cars on the lot are still available for sale and any cars remaining for sale after September 11 will be available for viewing and test-driving by appointment.
