Early Evening Severe Storm Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of Central Virginia: Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Orange and Culpeper until 10 PM. Conditions favorable in and near the watch area for severe storms, that could produce isolated tornadoes in addition to damaging straight line winds and some hail. Remain Weather Aware!
Remain weather aware, as storms that develop early this evening could produce damaging wind gusts, some hail and isolated tornadoes. While the risk for severe storms exists across the entire area, an elevated risk is currently, north and east of Charlottesville. The time frame for severe storms, mainly between now and 10 PM.
A cold front will push across the state on Friday a few afternoon storms possible. Behind this front, a nice change of the air mass for the weekend. Cooler and less humid and dry days Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some morning lows in the upper 50s. Labor Day Monday more seasonable in the mid 80s. Currently, by the middle of next week, more storms to make a return.
Tonight: Early evening storms. Severe Threat early. Mostly clear, some fog, muggy. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday - Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.