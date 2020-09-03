Injuries reported at structure fire on Prospect Avenue

Fire fighter in Charlottesville (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
September 3, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 10:54 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews are treating two people rescued from an apartment fire on Prospect Avenue.

The Charlottesville Police Department tweeted out an alert to avoid the area at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, September 3. About 30 minutes later, CPD announced that the road was back open.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says a sheriff’s deputy called in the fire in and helped rescue people out of the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more information.

