Attorney for Kanye West campaign asks VA AG to recuse himself from ballot access case

“Given Mark Herring’s public statements indicating that he will side with his party’s efforts, and against the voters of Virginia, to deny Mr. West ballot access, he should immediately recuse himself from this case,” Kowalczuk said. “It is striking and ironic that Mark Herring would involve himself in an effort to deny an African-American a place on the ballot in Virginia given the current national conversation surrounding the disparate treatment of African-Americans in American society. This effort to limit voters’ choices in their presidential candidates is an anathema to the Republic and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”