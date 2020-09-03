American Red Cross: Blood donations needed for sickle cell patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are roughly 100,000 people in the United States living with sickle cell disease and many of them are in need of blood.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a lack of blood donations for these patients who require multiple blood transfusions a year.
Sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to become sickle shaped and very sharp. That’s why these patients need transfusions to replace the bad red blood cells with good ones.
The American Red Cross is calling on folks from Black communities to sign up and donate blood to help these patients out.
“There are antigens within the African American and Black community donors in their blood that makes their blood transfusion better for sickle cell patient,” American Red Cross Central Virginia Chapter Executive Director Bill Brent said.
If you’re interested in donating blood, you first have to register by becoming an American Red Cross blood donor and schedule an appointment online, register on the app, or call 1-800-Red Cross.
