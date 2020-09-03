Albemarle County to remove “At Ready” Confederate statue on Sept. 12

“There has been a robust, community-driven process to bring us to this moment. It would be ideal to mark the removal of At Ready, the cannons, and the cannonballs from the front our historic courthouse together as a community – but that simply is not possible to do safely,” said Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. “The livestream event will provide the best possible view of the removal and will also feature interviews with community members, elected officials, scholars, and professionals. We urge our community to experience this moment together online.”